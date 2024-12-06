Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,174 crore

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Friday said it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth Rs 2,174 crore.

The company has bagged an order for the design & construction of an elevated metro rail project in India, a KPIL statement said.

It also secured orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets as well as for residential building projects in the country, according to the statement.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in the T&D business have further strengthened our order book in India and international markets, reflecting robust demand for T&D projects globally." Additionally, he said the urban infrastructure business has seen good growth in the recent past, driven by a series of successful order wins in the metro rail segment.

With these orders, YTD (Year to Date) order inflow stands over Rs 16,300 crore, and more importantly; nearly 85 per cent of order intake till date is from our T&D and B&F business, he added.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

The KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. PTI KKS DR