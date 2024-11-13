Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,273 crore

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Wednesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,273 crore.

The new orders are for the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets as well as residential building projects in the country.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,273 crore, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "Our order book continues to strengthen with significant traction in the T&D business, particularly in India. We are also happy with the new order wins in the B&F business... With these orders, our YTD order inflow stands at approx Rs 14,100 crore, more importantly; nearly 56 per cent of order intake till date is from our T&D business." KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, Railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways, and airports. PTI KKS DR