Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,333 crore

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 2,333 crore.

The company said its new orders include Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas markets, an EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) order for an industrial plant in the metal industry and a residential building order in India.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) and its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth Rs 2,333 crore, according to a company statement.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "The orders in T&D business have enhanced our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for the T&D business going forward." "These orders reaffirm our confidence that the T&D and B&F business will continue to contribute significantly to our growth going forward," he added. PTI KKS DR DR