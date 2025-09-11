Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,720 cr

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have received orders worth Rs 2,720 crore.

The company bagged the orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) as well as in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, Kalpataru Projects said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are delighted with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F business.

"We are also enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crores, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth," Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards. PTI KKS DRR