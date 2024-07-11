Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,995 cr

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said the company along with its joint ventures and international subsidiaries have bagged orders worth Rs 2,995 crore.

In a statement the company said the new order wins were in the transmission & distribution (T&D), building & factories (B&F) and water business categories.

KPIL has bagged orders in the T&D business in overseas markets. It has received an engineering procurement construction (EPC) order in the water business in a joint venture and has bagged a B&F order in the domestic market, the statement added.

"The orders in the building and factories and water business have further strengthened our order book, thereby improving the growth visibility for these businesses. With the above order wins, our order intake till date in the current financial year stands at Rs 6,178 crore," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail), highways and airports.

Kalpataru Projects International is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.