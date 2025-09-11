Kalpataru Projects International bags projects worth Rs 2,720 cr

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), a leading player in the civil infrastructure space, has bagged orders worth Rs 2,720 crore.

The orders have been bagged by the company, along with its international subsidiaries in the Indian and overseas markets.

In the domestic market, the company received projects for its buildings and factories (B&F) business, while in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) space the orders have been bagged both in India and overseas market.

"We are enthused by the repeat orders from select private real estate developers, which has further strengthened our order book in the B&F business. With these orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 12,620 crore, which will meaningfully contribute for future growth," KPIL CEO Manish Mohnot said. PTI SID TRB