Kalpataru Projects International gets new orders worth Rs 621 cr

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Tuesday announced securing new orders worth Rs 621 crore in the domestic market.

The orders have been bagged by its buildings & factories (B&F) and the railway business in India, the company said in a statement.

The new orders valued at Rs 621 crore, it said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "These orders wins will help us to further strengthen our order book and improve our market position in the B&F and railways business. More importantly, with full year FY25 order inflows in excess of Rs 25,000 crores, we continue to focus on building a diversified project mix that is in-line with our strategy to improve competitiveness and deliver profitable growth." PTI ABI HVA