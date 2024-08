New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Thursday said it has received a tax notice from the GST Authority.

The authority has demanded tax and penalty for the financial year 2019-20 on grounds of excess claim of Input Tax Credit, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The authority has demanded to pay an aggregate tax amount of Rs 10.50 lakh and a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh. The authority has also proposed to levy interest as applicable," the filing said. DR