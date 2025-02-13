Kalpataru Projects International net profit down 3 pc to Rs 139.59 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday reported a marginal dip of 3 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 144.07 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 5,742.76 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 4,909.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Manish Mohnot as the Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of three years commencing from April 1, 2025 up to March 31, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of shareholders.

It also approved the appointment and designation of Deepak Sharma, President, Group Procurement & Supply Chain Management as Senior Management Personnel of the company effective from February 13, 2025. PTI KKS DRR