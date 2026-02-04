Kalpataru Projects International profit up nearly 7 pc to Rs 149.05 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Wednesday posted nearly a 7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 149.05 crore in the December quarter primarily on the back of higher revenues.

It had a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 6,693.76 crore during the quarter from Rs 5,742.76 crore a year earlier.

The board also delegated authority to the Executive Committee of Board of Directors of the company for additional funding support by way of equity, in one or more tranches to Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, subsidiary of the Company, up to USD 5 million or its equivalent. PTI KKS TRB