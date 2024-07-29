Kalpataru Projects International Q1 net profit falls 26% to Rs 84 cr

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Monday posted about 26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 84 crore for the June 2024 quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 113 crore profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,609 crore from Rs 4,259 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The expenses surged to Rs 4,472 crore from Rs 4,094 crore a year ago.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail), highways and airports.