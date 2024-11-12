Kalpataru Projects International raises Rs 200 cr via NCDs

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited, KPIL said in an exchange filing.

"The company has raised Rs 200 crore by allotment of 20,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) each on private placement basis," it added.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.