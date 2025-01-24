Kalpataru Projects International secures Rs 2,038 cr orders

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Friday said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth Rs 2,038 crore.

The new orders are in the Transmission & Distribution business, both in India and overseas markets, as well as in building projects in India, a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, "With these new orders, our YTD (Year to date) order intake has reached Rs 19,361 crore, reflecting a significant uptick in business visibility. With a robust order book position, proven business capabilities and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. PTI KKS DR DR