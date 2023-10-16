Kalpataru Projects International secures Rs 2,217 cr new orders in India, abroad

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 2,217 crore in the domestic and international markets.

While its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has bagged contracts worth Rs 1,993 crore in India and overseas markets, the company's B&F (building and factories segment) has received Rs 224 crore new orders in the domestic market, KPIL said in a regulatory filing.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "we are delighted with the significant order wins, resulting in our total order inflows reaching Rs 10,616 crore in the current financial year.

"Our flagship T&D business has secured noteworthy order inflows of around Rs 5,400 crores till date in FY24, which provides good visibility for growth going forward." The company also has an additional L1 (lowest bidder) position of about Rs 4,000 crore largely spread across T&D, B&F and water business, he added.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.

The company currently executes projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. PTI ABI DRR