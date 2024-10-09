Kalpataru Projects International to sell stake in Vindhyachal Expressway for Rs 775 cr

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Wednesday signed definitive agreements with Actis Atlantic Holdings to sell its 100 per cent stake in Vindhyachal Expressway for Rs 775 crore.

The completion of sale is subject to necessary approvals and is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of signing the pact.

"The company has entered into definitive agreement(s) for sale of its entire 100 per cent stake in Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt Ltd to Actis Atlantic Holdings Ltd," Kalpataru informed the exchanges.

The estimated enterprise value of the deal is Rs 775 crore, it said.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipeline, among others.