Kalpataru Projects Int'l bags SAR 3.4 bn contracts from Aramco

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Monday said it has bagged three contracts worth 3.4 billion Saudi Riyal (SAR) from Aramco to expand gas supply network in Saudi Arabia.

In March, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), formerly Kalpataru Power Transmission, announced that it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Saudi Arabia's energy major Aramco, for carrying out EPC work for three packages of the third expansion phase of the Master Gas System Network (MGS-3) in the country.

The company signed the three contracts for a contract value of SAR 3.4 billion (presently equivalent to Rs 7,550 crore) on Sunday, KPIL said in a regulatory filing.

The scope of work covers the laying of over 800 km of lateral gas pipeline. The MGS-3 aims to expand the existing gas network to provide gas supply to various industrial consumers in the region. PTI ABI ABI SHW