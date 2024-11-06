Kalpataru Projects Int'l board approves plan to raise up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Wednesday said that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

As many as 20,000 NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 200 crore, are proposed to be issued, a BSE filing stated.

According to the filing, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 200 crores on a private placement basis.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed in the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd.

The size of the issue is up to Rs 200 crores in one or more tranche(s). PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL