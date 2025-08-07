Kalpataru Projects net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 214 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday posted nearly a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a BSE filing said.

Its total income rose to Rs 6,187.52 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,608.5 crore a year ago.

The board also accorded its consent to increase the period validity of the approval granted by it to provide counter bank guarantee or standby letter of credit or corporate guarantee to lenders of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, 65 per cent subsidiary of the company up to June 30, 2026, for an amount not exceeding USD 65 million, and delegated authority to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, for the same. PTI KKS 1.0.0 BAL BAL