Kalpataru Projects shares settle over 1 pc higher

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Shares of Kalpataru Projects International ended more than 1 per cent higher on Friday after the company secured Rs 2,306-crore orders in the domestic and international markets.

On the BSE, the stock of Kalpataru Projects International went up 1.64 per cent to close at Rs 930.70 apiece. The scrip of the company rose 0.55 per cent to settle at Rs 922.10 per piece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

During the day, it jumped nearly 7 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 978.05 and Rs 978 per share on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

In volume terms, 68.05 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE while 1.68 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

Snapping its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 7.51 points to end at 74,332.58. However, the broader Nifty of NSE rose 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50.

On Thursday, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) said it has secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in the domestic as well as the international markets, taking its total order book to Rs 22,500 crore.

The international orders have been bagged by the company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business while the buildings business has got orders in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"...With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore, providing us with a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters," said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL. PTI HG HG SHW