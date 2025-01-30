Kalyan Jewellers posts 21.23% jump in Q3 net profit

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.68 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 180.37 crore in the year-ago.

Total income increased by 40 per cent to Rs 7,318.19 crore during the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 5,243.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 7024.63 crore from Rs 5,004.65 crore in the said period.

Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said: “We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed. The current quarter has started off well despite the volatility in gold prices. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season and expect to end the financial year on a strong note."

The company is on track for the launch of 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the current quarter, he added.