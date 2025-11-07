Kalyan Jewellers Q2 profit doubles to Rs 260 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Friday reported a twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.51 crore in the September quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 130.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 7,907.44 crore during the July-September quarter of the current 2025-26 financial year from Rs 6,091.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Kalyan Jewellers has 436 showrooms across India, the US and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 10,67,000 sq ft. PTI MJH SHW