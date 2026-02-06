Kalyan Jewellers Q3 consolidated profit rises 90 pc to Rs 416 cr

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers India on Friday reported a 90.36 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 416.29 crore.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 218.68 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.
Revenue from operations of the company grew 42.11 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 10,343.41 crore compared to Rs 7,278.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Total revenue from international operations during the third quarter of FY26 saw a 38 per cent growth to Rs 1,164 crore as against Rs 842 crore a year earlier.
The international operations recorded a PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 8 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a growth of 64 per cent.
"We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed so far. The current quarter has started off very well despite the volatility in gold prices. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season and expect to end the financial year on a strong note," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.
Shares of the company closed at Rs 379.80, up 0.96 per cent on the BSE on Friday. PTI SM TRB