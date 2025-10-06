Kalyan Jewellers reports 30% revenue growth in Q2 FY26, plans 15 more showrooms before Diwali

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers on Monday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue for the second quarter of this fiscal year, driven by strong festive and wedding demand.

The company reported a consolidated net revenue of Rs 60,914.76 crore for the second quarter (July-September) of the 2024-25 fiscal.

India operations witnessed 31 per cent revenue growth during Q2 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to Q2 of the previous year, with 16 per cent same-store sales growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's global operations witnessed 17 per cent revenue growth from the same period a year ago. The revenue from the Middle East increased by 10 per cent, driven entirely by same-store sales growth.

The company said it opened 15 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year. Two Kalyan showrooms were opened in the Middle East.

Digital platform Candere recorded 127 per cent revenue growth during Q2 of the current fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company announced that it secured approval from the lead bank of the consortium of lenders for the release of real estate collateral related to the payment of debt.

"Subsequently, we have resumed the next round of debt reduction in line with the target already set for the current financial year," it added.

The company is optimistic about the ongoing season and is well-prepared with fresh collections as well as the launch of 15 more Kalyan showrooms before Diwali.

As of September 30, 2025, the company operated 436 showrooms across its brands.