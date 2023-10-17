Kalyan Jewellers shares climb 4 pc; mcap soars above Rs 30,000 crore-mark

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday soared 4 per cent, with its market valuation going past Rs 30,000 crore-mark.

The stock climbed 4.09 per cent to settle at Rs 295.35 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 298.

At the NSE, it jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 294.70 apiece.

The company's market valuation went past Rs 30,000 crore-mark for the first time ever and reached Rs 30,422.62 crore.

In traded volume terms, 1.78 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and over 43.94 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The stock has witnessed sharp jump so far this year and has rallied over 133 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers earlier this month said it was planning to add 33 new showrooms by Diwali, taking the total number of new outlets launched during the current financial year to 51 across the country.

"We will be unveiling 33 more showrooms before Diwali across Kalyan and Candere formats in India (26 Kalyan and 7 Candere), taking the total number of new showrooms launched during the current financial year to 51 by Diwali," the company had said in a regulatory filing on October 6. PTI SUM HVA