Kalyan Jewellers shares soar over 14 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Shares of Kalyan Jewellers on Friday surged over 14 per cent after the company posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal.

The stock jumped 14.13 per cent to settle at Rs 502.50 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.98 per cent to Rs 506.30.

At the NSE, it soared 14.14 per cent to Rs 503.

The company's market valuation climbed Rs 6,415.54 crore to Rs 51,829.63 crore.

In traded volume terms, 33.94 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 761.85 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.68 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 180.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased by 40 per cent to Rs 7,318.19 crore during the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 5,243.20 crore in the year-ago period.

"We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed. The current quarter has started off well despite the volatility in gold prices. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season and expect to end the financial year on a strong note," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

The company is on track for the launch of 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the current quarter, he added. PTI SUM DRR