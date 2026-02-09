Kalyan Jewellers' shares zoom over 15 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India zoomed more than 15 per cent on Monday after the jewellery retailer reported a 90.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 416.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The scrip of the company jumped 15.26 per cent to close at Rs 437.75 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, Kalyan Jewellers India's stock appreciated by 14.66 per cent to settle at Rs 436 per piece.

During the day, the stock surged by more than 16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 442.95 and 442.90 on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

In volume trade, 7.37 crore equity shares of Kalyan Jewellers India were traded on the NSE, while 56.40 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE, during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 84,065.75 while the NSE Nifty appreciated by 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 25,867.30.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 218.68 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations grew 42.11 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 10,343.41 crore, compared to Rs 7,278.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue from international operations during the third quarter of FY26 grew 38 per cent to Rs 1,164 crore, up from Rs 842 crore a year earlier.

The international operations recorded a PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a 64 per cent increase, it added. PTI HG HG MR