New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India soared nearly 12 per cent on the bourses on Monday after the jewellery retailer reported a 90.36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 416.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The stock zoomed 11.86 per cent to Rs 424.85 apiece on the BSE.

In the intraday session, the scrip of the company hit its upper circuit limit on the exchange. On the NSE, Kalyan Jewellers India's shares surged 11.69 per cent to Rs 424.70 per piece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 519.76 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 84,100.16, while the NSE Nifty appreciated by 169.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 25,863.65 in the morning trade.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 218.68 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations of the company grew 42.11 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 10,343.41 crore compared to Rs 7,278.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue from international operations during the third quarter of FY26 saw a 38 per cent growth to Rs 1,164 crore as against Rs 842 crore a year earlier.

The international operations recorded a PAT of Rs 12 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 8 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a growth of 64 per cent, it added.