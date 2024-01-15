Kalyan Jewellers to open 3 showrooms in Bihar

New Delhi, January 15 (PTI) Kalyan Jewellers on Monday said it will open three showrooms in Bihar this month.

The all-new showrooms will be opened at Buxar, Hajipur, and Purnia, taking the number of showrooms in Bihar to 13, the Kerala-based company said in a statement.

Kalyan Jewellers has its presence in key markets such as Patna, Arrah, Kishanganj, and Begusarai.

Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said there is tremendous potential in this market. Opening of new showrooms will further strengthen the company's presence in the region. PTI LUX TRB