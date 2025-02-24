Kalyani Powertrain electronics division partners with AMD to enter Indian server market

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Forge Ltd, on Monday said its electronics division has collaborated with AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) to enter the Indian server market.

Under the collaboration, AMD technology will be integrated into domestically manufactured server infrastructure solutions, the company said in a statement.

"The servers manufactured through this partnership will feature 'AMD EPYC' processors, known for their leadership performance, energy efficiency, security features, and ability to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers," it added.

Looking ahead, there are plans to incorporate 'AMD Instinct' accelerators, enhancing AI and high-performance computing capabilities, it added.

AMD will provide design collaterals and technical documentation to support the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain in building and optimising these solutions.

Kalyani Group Chairman Baba Kalyani and Vice Chairman & Joint MD Amit Kalyani said, "By manufacturing these servers in India, we will not only advance our technological capabilities but also support the 'Make in India' initiative." AMD Corporate Vice President, Sales - India, Vinay Sinha said India has immense potential for growth in the server industry.

"The integration of AMD EPYC processors today and AMD Instinct accelerators planned in the future will enable scalable, energy efficient infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and data centers.

"This partnership collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening India's digital ecosystem and supporting local innovation," he added. PTI RKL DRR