Kalyani Steels CFO Bal Mukand Maheshwar resigns

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Kalyani Steels on Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bal Mukand Maheshwar has resigned from the post.

He is keen "to take his career in a different direction", Maheshwari said in his resignation letter.

Maheshwari will cease to be in the services of the company, after the close of business hours on Monday, April 1, 2024, Kalyani Steels said in an exchange filing.

Part of over USD 3-billion Kalyani Group, Kalyani Steels is a leading manufacturer of forging and engineering quality carbon and alloy steels using the blast furnace route. PTI ABI SHW