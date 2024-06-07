Kamal Kishore Soan takes charge as Director General, ESIC

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The labour ministry on Friday announced that Kamal Kishore Soan has taken additional charge of Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

Soan's appointment is effective from May 31.

"Kamal Kishore Soan, a senior IAS officer from Jharkhand Cadre (1998 Batch) currently serving as an Additional Secretary and Director General, Labour Welfare in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, took over the additional charge of Director General of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment, on May 31, 2024," a labour ministry statement said.

He has vast experience in governance and management of various departments in Jharkhand, including land revenue management and district administration, agriculture & cooperation, health, transport, finance, water resources, and social justice & empowerment. PTI KKS SHW