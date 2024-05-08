Kamdhenu Group firm Kamdhenu Ventures reports Rs 4 cr PAT in Q4

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Kamdhenu Ventures, a Kamdhenu Group company, has turned profitable, posting Rs 4.2 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the March quarter, aided by higher revenues.

It posted a net loss of Rs 2.5 crore in the January-March period of 2022-23, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company's revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 85.1 crore from Rs 70.8 crore in the year ago period.

During FY24, the company's PAT was Rs 13.9 crore. It had incurred a loss of Rs 11.3 crore in FY23.

It had clocked a revenue of Rs 291.7 crore during FY24, up 12 per cent over Rs 259.5 crore a year ago.

Kamdhenu Ventures Managing Director Saurabh Agarwal said, "FY24 has been a turnaround year for Kamdhenu Ventures. Our EBITDA and PAT have significantly turned positive compared to last year.

"We have achieved EBITDA margins of 7.7 per cent for FY24. This can be attributed to achieving strong economies of scale, coupled with operating leverage playing out." Kamdhenu Ventures, a listed entity of Kamdhenu Group, is into manufacturing of paints. It was demerged as a separate business in 2022. PTI ABI TRB