Kamdhenu Q1 profit grows 28 pc to over Rs 15 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Steel maker Kamdhenu on Friday posted a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 15.43 crore in the April-June quarter on lower expenses.

It had reported a Rs 12.06 crore PAT in the April-June period of 2023-24.

The company's total income reduced to Rs 191.10 crore from Rs 210.45 crore in the first quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Expenses dropped to Rs 171.05 crore from Rs 194.26 crore in the same period a year ago.

Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director said: "During Q1 FY25, our revenue experienced a year-on-year decline...primarily due to the General Election and severe heat waves, which significantly impacted construction activities. We are confident that demand will improve as the government's has a strong focus on infrastructure." Gurugram-based Kamdhenu is among the country's leading TMT manufacturing players having a market share of 20 per cent in the segment.