Kamdhenu Q1 profit grows 39 pc to Rs 21 cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday reported 39 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for June quarter of FY26, driven by increase in revenues.

Kamdhenu, a leading TMT rebar player in India, had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 15.4 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 financial year.

In the first quarter, the company said its revenue from operations grew to Rs 196 crore from Rs 184.5 crore a year ago.

CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said: "We started the year on a strong footing, with revenue growing 6 per cent y-o-y. Profitability saw a sharp upswing, driven by a substantial increase in royalty income." The revenue from royalty was at Rs 41.5 crore, higher from Rs 34.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Haryana-based Kamdhenu, under the franchisee model, has TMT manufacturing plants in Odisha, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

The company has around 20 per cent market share in the organised TMT rebar segment and aims to double it in the next five years. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU