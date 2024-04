New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Suzlon Energy on Tuesday announced appointment of Kamlesh Bhadani as Managing Director of its wholly-owned subsidiary SE Forge.

Advertisment

His appointment is effective from May 1, Suzlon Energy said in an exchange filing.

Bhadani has been associated with Suzlon Group since its inception and has contributed to several milestone projects.

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU