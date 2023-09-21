Kamlesh Chandra Varshney takes charge as Sebi's whole time member

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said Kamlesh Chandra Varshney has taken charge as a whole time member.

Prior to this assignment, Varshney was the joint secretary (tax policy and legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.

With Varshney's appointment, Sebi now has four whole time members.

Varshney will handle various departments like market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, legal affairs department, integrated surveillance department, information technology department, recovery and refund department, and special enforcement cell, the regulator said in a statement.

Varshney is a 1990 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who has worked in various capacities in the IT Department and Finance Ministry.

Further, he was the first commissioner of advance pricing agreement and has a distinction of rolling out the programme successfully in the country.

Additionally, Varshney was on the panel of tax experts of UNDP and has worked for five years with tax administration of Papua New Guinea helping them in the investigation and capacity building.

Varshney, a law graduate, holds an MBA degree from IIM-Lucknow and also has worked in Merchant Navy.