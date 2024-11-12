Kanalytics offers solutions to help listed cos comply with Sebi rule on mkt rumours

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Media insights firm Kanalytics announced that it has deployed a specialised dashboard called 'Krumour' that offers advanced tools to help listed entities track and manage market rumours following regulator Sebi's enhanced regulatory compliance for the large listed firms.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in May, notified an amendment to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules requiring large listed companies to confirm or deny any market rumour reported in the mainstream media within 24 hours of the reporting.

The framework is aimed at protecting retail investors, who often suffer losses due to share price volatility.

Following this, the top 100 listed entities began verifying market rumours from June 1 this year, while an additional 150 (or top 250) listed entities will follow suit from December 1 onwards.

The new Sebi framework requires companies to integrate tech-based solutions and engage external agencies to track and identify news reported in mainstream media and digital news sources.

Market analysts believe that consistently monitoring stock price movements to determine if a "material price movement" (MPM) has occurred, and to scan all mediums, including global sources, has to be a professional job.

In response, Kanalytics developed solutions to help listed entities track and manage market rumours. It has deployed a specialised dashboard called ‘Krumour’ for this purpose.

Krumour has algorithms correlating live stock prices, triggering notifications for the compliance teams on stock market movement with material price movements, and curating news almost live across the entire media universe. Its ability to share insights almost live across mediums helps clients react on time, while unlimited archives that record all MPM triggers help the corporates.

"This product needs a deep understanding of the domain to help empower the compliance teams. It is not about pushing large amounts of monitoring data, usual amongst monitoring companies. We are the only company which has in-house monitoring and analysing capabilities for all mediums, viz. print, TV, web, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook and the world media.

"In fact, we even have Mandarin specialists in house to scan trends in the world's second-largest market. We act like the clients' backend single source of news data research across mediums, languages and countries for their marketing, reputation, strategy, CSR etc," Ashutosh, CEO of Kanalytics, said in a statement.

Kanalytics is a pioneer in the media insights business in India and boasts the largest media universe amongst players in this industry. It works with the biggest B2B, B2C and G2C brands as well as government departments at the central and state levels.

Recently, it launched Kommune, a GIS-based citizen/ customer response platform, where a customer's complaint is routed to the responsible district official to respond.