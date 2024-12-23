Kangna Ranaut inaugurates craft handloom village at Sharan in Manali

Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Monday inaugurated the Craft Handloom village at Sharan in Himachal's Kullu district and inspected the local craft and handloom produced by women.

She also visited a local craft and handloom exhibition and distributed certificates and tools to women entrepreneurs.

The craft village is a modern-day concept to promote craft and Handloom products and tourism as a destination with artisans and weavers living and working at the same place provided with the opportunity to sell their products.

The village scheme would prove to be a boon for craftsmen engaged in weaving and producing traditional products like shawls and pattoo, as there is a huge demand for these products across the country, and the products are exported to 30 countries, she said while talking to reporters.

"It is a big step taken by the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the local artisans of Himachal Pradesh. He understands that Himachal is more than its mountains, rivers and scenic beauty...We want our locally designed and made woollens to be cherished by the people of India," Ranaut noted.

The traditional shoes of Manali, locally called 'pule', are unique specimens of craftsmanship, and besides being comfortable, it is also environment friendly, she added.

Local Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish were also present on the occasion. PTI BPL BAL BAL