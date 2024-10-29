Kangra district to establish model solar village under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Scheme

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 29 (PTI) Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Tuesday said a model solar village will be established as part of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

During the inaugural meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC), Bairwa highlighted that the village selected will serve as a prototype for sustainable energy solutions, embodying the district's commitment to green energy.

The selection process for this model solar village will focus on villages with a population of over 2,000 and a strong engagement with non-conventional energy practices. The government will allocate Rs 1 crore to the chosen village to support green energy initiatives, he said.

Lists of eligible villages have already been circulated across the Kangra, Dehra, and Dalhousie circles of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and district officials have been directed to expedite the final selection, he added.

Once chosen, a dedicated 'Model Solar Village Implementation Agency' will develop a detailed project report (DPR) to transform the village into a solar-powered community.

Bairwa further emphasised that the district will ensure effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme to bring sustainable energy solutions to Kangra.

As part of this scheme, the government offers significant subsidies for grid-connected rooftop solar power systems. Households installing up to 3 kW systems can benefit from a 60 per cent subsidy for the first 2 kW (amounting to Rs 33,000 per kW) and a 40 per cent subsidy for an additional 1 kW amounting to Rs 19,800.

Residents can apply through the PM Surya Ghar online portal to participate in the scheme. PTI COR BPL TRB TRB