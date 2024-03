Dehradun, Mar 11 (PTI) Kanishk Jain, Head of Business Strategy at Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has been elected as the Chairman of Uttarakhand CII, a statement said on Monday.

Advertisment

He succeeds Bipen Gupta, the Director of GB Springs Pvt. Ltd.

Jain was elected as the new chairman of CII, Uttarakhand at its state council meeting on March 9, the statement said.

Suyash Agrawal, Director, Krishna Multimedia Pvt. Ltd has been named as the new Vice-President of CII, Uttarakhand. PTI ALM DR