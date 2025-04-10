Kansai Nerolac appoints Pravin Chaudhari as its MD

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Kansai Nerolac Paints on Thursday announced the appointment of Pravin Chaudhari as its Managing Director.

Chaudhari will take over from Anuj Jain, who has opted for an early retirement after spending 35 years with Kansai Nerolac to pursue personal interests, the company said in a statement.

This change is effective from April 10, 2025, and Chaudhari will be based at Kansai Nerolac’s headquarters in Mumbai, it added.

Chaudhari has over 30 years of experience in the paint industry, with expertise in strategy, operations, and leadership.

He started his journey with Kansai Nerolac in 1993 as a Management Trainee and has since held key leadership roles, including Director of Industrial Sales & Operations and Director of Supply Chain.

Prior to his current role, Chaudhari served as an Executive Officer at Kansai Paint Co Ltd in Japan. His previous experience includes a leadership stint at Pidilite Industries, where he was CEO of Special Projects.