Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 profit down 4 pc to Rs 215.6 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has reported a decline of 4.12 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 215.6 crore for the June quarter of this financial year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 224.87 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Kansai Nerolac on Monday.

However, its revenue from operations increased 1.35 per cent to Rs 2,162.03 crore in the June quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 2,133.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints were at Rs 1,919.18 crore, up 3.24 per cent in the June quarter.

Kansai Nerolac's total income, which includes other income, was at 2,214.84 crore, up 1.27 per cent in the quarter under review.

"During the quarter, demand for Decorative showed signs of revival, though an early monsoon impacted during the later part of the quarter. Performance of decorative was affected due to the disturbance in April, which impacted key markets in the North," Managing Director Pravin Chaudhari said.

Chaudhari further noted that in automotive, demand for KNP continued to be better than the market, driven by various initiatives. Performance coatings registered strong growth.

On raw material prices, he said they were "benign", and forex remained volatile.

"The uncertainty in the environment due to geopolitical factors continued, and we remain watchful," he said.

On the outlook of the Indian Paints Industry, the company said the good growth in infrastructure, core sector, as well as automobile and real estate, is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand of paint for the industry in the long run.

The size of the domestic paint industry is estimated at around Rs 77,500 crore as of March 2025, according to Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 242.40 on BSE, down 0.49 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR