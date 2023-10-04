Karan Rathore takes over as new chairman of Services Export Promotion Council

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Karan Rathore, an entrepreneur from the Hospitality sector, has taken over as the new chairman of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC).

Advertisment

SEPC, as a nodal organisation for services export promotion, has been playing a very significant role in enhancing India's services export.

Rathore, Director of a group of Umaid Hotels and Resorts in Jaipur, is an alumnus and now serves as a member on the board of the prestigious Mayo College Ajmer, the council said in a statement.

He has been in the advisory committee of tourism for the government of Rajasthan.

Rathore said that "my task is cut out to steer SEPC's role in India's aim to reach USD one trillion services exports by 2030". PTI RR DRR