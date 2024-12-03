Karman Drones, TCL join hands to co-develop UAVs solutions

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Drone-tech firm Karman Drones on Tuesday said it has signed a five-year strategic partnership with defence PSU Troop Comforts Ltd (TCL) for co-development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles across various categories.

The partnership aims to harness the expertise of both entities to design and develop Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Defence forces, paramilitary units, police organisations, central and state government organisations as well as the civil sector, the company said.

"We have partnered with TCL... This collaboration will enable us to develop advanced solutions for the Indian Defence forces and other stakeholders," said Pravan Shetty, Founder and CEO of Karman Drones.

TCL's partnership with Karman Drones will help advance India's defence manufacturing capabilities as a part of the "Make in India" policy, said TCL. PTI IAS DR DR