Karnataka attracts 62 investment projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has approved 62 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 3,607.19 crore with an employment generation potential of 10,755 within the state.

The proposals were cleared by the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee, headed by Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil at a meeting here on Tuesday.

Eight of them envisaged more than Rs 50 crore investment, totaling Rs 2,088.44 crore. These hold the potential to create 6,360 jobs, the minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some of the top investors include Texcon Steels, Hundri Sugars and Ethanol Private Ltd, Bren Life Sciences, Alpine Ethanol, Virupaksha Laboratories and Qualcomm India.

Of the total 62 proposals, 51 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 941.40 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,395 within Karnataka, the statement said.

Three projects with an additional investment of Rs 577.35 crore were also approved by the committee.