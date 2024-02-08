Karnataka Bank launches centenary campaign

Mangaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) The Mangaluru-headquartered Karnataka Bank, one of India’s oldest private sector banks, has launched its centenary campaign, ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank,’ marking a hundred years of its service to the nation.

Commemorating a century of banking legacy, the bank has embraced the theme of adaptability and evolution, focussing on the idea that true legacy lies in understanding the need to evolve with the times, a bank press release here said.

Karnataka Bank has not only created a legacy unique to itself but has also transcended its roots in Karnataka to become a bank that has branches in every corner of the nation.

Jointly executed by Havas Media India and Havas Worldwide India, the campaign underscores the bank’s ability to adapt to the changing times while staying true to its core awareness, fostering a deeper connection with customers while also inviting new patrons to be a part of its legacy.

The bank has not merely stayed true to its values but has also assimilated the culture and ethos of every state it has been a part of, in its journey to become ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank,’ the release said.

The bank's CEO and managing director, H Srikrishnan, said the milestone exemplifies the bank’s unwavering commitment to advancing India’s agenda of national financial inclusion.

Karnataka Bank executive director Sekhar Rao said the ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’ campaign denotes the bank’s journey towards a tech-driven future, blending tradition with cutting-edge solutions for customers and communities nationwide. PTI MVG MVG KH