Karnataka cabinet approves holding of global investors meet next year

Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) Karnataka cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for holding 'Invest Karnataka 2025', the Global Investors Meet, from February 12-14 here next year.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which met for the first time after the Lok Sabha polls and completion of the Model Code of Conduct, also approved a proposal to procure the services of 'The Boston Consulting Group (India) Private Ltd. ' as the knowledge partner, for attracting investments in Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

"The cabinet has given its approval to hold Invest Karnataka 2025, the Global Investors Meet (GIM) at Bengaluru's Palace Ground. To hold GIM at least 10-12 months time is required. So it has been decided to hold it from February 12 to 14, 2025," he said.

While briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions after the meeting, Patil said, "already Rs 75 crore was provided for this, and the cabinet today gave its approval to provide additional Rs 15 crore for this." The cabinet also took stock of the implementation of tender proposals approved during the last 11 cabinet meetings from November 23, 2023 to March 14, 2024, and the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that tenders are called and works start for all the approved proposals in a month's time.

According to the data, Patil said, out of 147 tender proposals approved by the cabinet during the said period, tenders have been invited for 94 proposals, 19 are under consideration, for 18, work orders have been given; in seven cases, work has been completed, and in 53 cases, tenders are yet to be invited.

"The cabinet took note of it seriously, and the Chief Minister through the Chief Secretary has directed officials that all the necessary measures should be taken to ensure that tenders are called for all the tender proposals approved by the cabinet and the work begins in the next one month's time," he added.

The other cabinet decisions include: administrative approval for the construction of new court buildings in Uttara Kannada district at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, and purchase of, new 112 fully built Bharat Stage (BS) IV 'Vegadoota' buses for Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation - (NWKRTC), at an estimated cost of Rs 46.48 crore.

Topics like implementation of seventh pay commission and holding legislature session were informally discussed at the cabinet meeting, but no decisions were taken, the Minister said.

Patil said, discussions were also held regarding improving the governance, making the administration more stronger and people-friendly.

"On the whole regarding improving the governance, the Chief Minister gave several directions and guidance. Some of them were told to district Ministers, some of them were to bureaucrats through the Chief Secretary. He (CM) also suggested holding Janata Darshans and to respond to the needs of the people immediately....you will see the change and improvement in the whole administration." he added. PTI KSU RS RS