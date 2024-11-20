Karnataka CM seeks appointment with FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss NABARD loan 'reduction'

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has sought an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the "reduction" in loan amount to the state this year, from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The Chief Minister will be travelling to the national capital tonight.

"There is a launch of Nandini products in Delhi, so I'm going. I have also sought appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, because NABARD loan to the state this year has been reduced. Last year, Rs 5,600 crore was given, this year it is Rs 2,340 crore. It has been reduced by 58 per cent," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he noted that the NABARD comes under the Finance Ministry. "I will make a request to her." Asked if he will be meeting the Congress high command during the visit, the CM said: "I will have to return (to state) by tomorrow evening. If I get time, I will meet." Siddaramaiah is scheduled to launch Nandini dairy products in Delhi on Thursday.

Karnataka Milk Federation markets its dairy products under the Nandini brand.