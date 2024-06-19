Karnataka contributes 22% to global R&D, says IT Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the state is at the forefront of innovation, contributing 22 per cent to global R&D, and is leading in areas such as technology services.

The state government is striving to make not just Karnataka but India a skilled nation, research and manufacturing destination, innovation capital and biotech and startup hub, he said.

Speaking at the first edition of CII Karnataka R&D Conclave-2024 here, Kharge said Karnataka is at the forefront of global innovation, contributing 22 per cent to global R&D, and is leading in exports, FDI, and technology services.

With close to 250 engineering colleges, 44 Universities, and 25,000 start-ups, Karnataka is the R&D and innovation capital of India, he said.

"Our commitment to industry-friendly policies and continuous investment in science, technology, and education drives sustainable growth and better standards of living. We are proud to lead India and impact the global arena," the Minister said.

He said R&D is the catalyst for growth, innovation and sustainable progress.

It is imperative for any government to encourage constant research and development in the field of science and technology, especially in the startup, engineering and medical ecosystems, he said.

"Karnataka is the leader in probably every sector that you want to see. A lot of people think that these things have happened overnight. No, the Karnataka ecosystem or the Bangalore ecosystem has been nurtured over three decades now," Kharge stressed.

Karnataka also has 80 medical colleges and 1777 public and private industrial training institutions, he said.

"We are producing the highest number of graduates for the workforce not only for the Indian market, but also for the global workforce. We did not get to be the world's fourth largest technology cluster overnight. We have moved from being the call centre of the world, the IT services of the world to now being the R&D (hub of the world).....," Kharge said.