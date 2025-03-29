Karnataka govt approves 69 projects worth over Rs 3500.86 crore

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Karnataka government has approved 69 projects with a total investment of Rs 3500.86 crore during the 152nd meeting of the state-level monitoring committee held here on Saturday.

These projects approved under the leadership of Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil are expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 24,954 people across the state, a statement from the minister's office said.

Among the notable approvals are Jyoti CNC Automation Limited, which plans to invest Rs 285 crore on machine tool centre with an employment of 3,394 people, and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd plans to invest Rs 250 crore in manufacturing of soaps and detergents.

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited plans to invest Rs 249 crore in manufacturing of beverages.

With these projects, Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating industrial investments and strengthening Karnataka's economy by supporting high-impact projects that drive sustainable development and job creation.

According to the minister's office, 12 projects with capital investments exceeding Rs 50 crore, totaling Rs 2311.88 crore are set to generate employment for approximately 18,972 people and 55 projects with investments between Rs 15 crore and Rs 50 crore, amounting to Rs 1148.98 crore, are expected to provide employment for around 5,832 people while two schemes with a capital investment of Rs 40 crore is expected to create employment for 150 people.

"The Government of Karnataka remains committed to fostering industrial growth and employment generation through strategic investments. The approved projects span diverse sectors, reinforcing the state's position as a leading investment destination," it stated. PTI AMP KH